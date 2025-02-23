APCAA withdraws strike call after talks with Vawda

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) has withdrawn their planned strike after successful negotiations with Senator Faisal Vawda.

The strike, which was scheduled to begin on February 25, could have potentially disrupted Pakistan’s trade operations worth billions of rupees.

During a press conference at the Customs Agents office, Senator Vawda emphasized the critical role of customs agents in Pakistan’s economy, noting that they facilitate the collection of approximately Rs400 billion in monthly customs duties for the government.

“A strike would not only result in a loss of Rs400 billion but could also lead to increased demurrage charges and potential supply shortages,” Vawda stated.

The Senator has invited the customs agents to attend a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla, on Wednesday (February 26) to address their grievances.

“I’m here not just to show solidarity but to solve your problems,” Vawda assured the agents.

Addressing corruption concerns, Vawda acknowledged that the issue exists on both sides - among officials and business operators.

He announced that his office has requested a list of corrupt officers from the customs agents and promised action against those involved in malpractices.

The Senator also touched upon broader maritime sector issues, stating that the sector has the potential to help Pakistan clear its overall debt. He mentioned plans to recover billions of rupees worth of encroached land at Port Qasim.

In related developments, Vawda suggested that dump truck speeds could be limited to 40 kilometres per hour to prevent accidents. He also criticized the current approach to corruption, stating, “The tragedy of our country is that small-time thieves are caught while the big ones go free.”

Later, Saifullah Khan Chairman APCAA along with President KCAA Muhammad Aamir, Asif Sakhi, Vice President FPCCI and others announced to call off their strike scheduled from February 25, 2025.

