Business & Finance Print 2025-02-23

Experts advocate hybrid maize over GM crops

Published 23 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: To avoid use of Genetically Modified (GM) crops, experts have strongly proposed that the farmers and consumers should continue to use hybrid maize which is abundantly being produced in the country.

Talking to media at the National Press Club here on Saturday, among others Khan Faraz, an agricultural expert informed that the importance of maize cannot be overstated as in 2023-24, corn contributed 2.6 percent to the agriculture sector’s value addition and 0.6 percent to the national GDP. With its high yield potential and nutritional benefits, maize continued to be a vital crop for ensuring food security and economic growth.

He said seeds designed to thrive in specific local conditions have been developed for countries through conventional breeding, by crossing together plant with relevant characteristics and selecting the desired offspring. But as severe weather creates hostile growing conditions for conventional seeds, multinational companies are promoting GMOs as more efficient and newer technologies can reduce development times for these heartier varieties by many years compared with traditional crop modified techniques.

Since progress in maize production is over the years have given Pakistan a distinction in achieving one of the biggest per acre yield across South Asia. Certain stake holders in seed business have strongly opposed the introduction of GMO maize commercial cultivation, being an edible crop. It is in the best interest of the consumer and farmers that the country continues with hybrid maize which is abundantly being produced in the country as per the requirements, Khan Faraz added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

