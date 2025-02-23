CM Punjab to introduce ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took an important step for the improvement of health sector in Punjab, as she decided to introduce ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ in the province.

She said, “Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services will complete 19 important tasks of the health sector, besides completing integrated tasks of health-related issues. The services of 20,000 more health inspectors will be obtained through outsourcing across Punjab.”

She sought a comprehensive plan related to community health services, and directed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to make it functional at the earliest.

The CM said, “Lady Health Worker Program will also be linked to ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’. 39,000 lady health workers will be part of the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ workforce.”

She highlighted, “The workforce of ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ will consist of more than 60,000 professionals in total.”

‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ will be responsible for polio and other vaccinations. Authentic records of patients should be compiled through Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services.“

She underscored, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also complete the mapping task of community health services.”

Earlier, CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, “47% of the population is covered by the current health services, while 53% of them are uncovered.” She was also apprised, “93% of the patients are satisfied with the Government’s reforms related to health services.”

