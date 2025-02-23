The world food systems are currently at risk due to climate change, demanding the creation of creative solutions to ensure long-term food security. For all vulnerable populations to have access to high-quality food, Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have a crucial function in overcoming these challenges and improving climate resilience.

The way food is produced and distributed has altered significantly because of growing concerns about food quality, price, and accessibility, especially when farmers, consumers, and governments are adopting ICT-based strategies.

Climate change is having a meaningful impact on agriculture, primarily affecting food supply chain, livestock productivity, and crop yields. The challenges have become more formidable due to severe flooding and irregular weather patterns, leading to widespread food shortages in numerous places.

Information and communication technologies proved several ways for reducing the impacts of climate change on agriculture. Mobile apps, weather forecasting tools, data analytics, drone cameras and satellite images provide vital information to farmers that may improve the agricultural productivity.

Farmers can make well-informed decisions about when to plant and irrigate by using real-time data on temperature, precipitation, and soil conditions. Furthermore, a more effective distribution of resources, including water, is made possible by the use of ICTs in precision agriculture.

ICTs offer a number of ways to lessen the effects of climate change on agriculture. Utilizing resources like water, fertilizer, and pesticides more effectively is made possible by precision agriculture’s use of ICTs. These methods contribute to the sustainability of the food supply, particularly in light of the consequences to climate change, by increasing agricultural productivity, decreasing waste, and minimizing environmental damage.

Achieving food sustainability entails making sure that present and future populations can access wholesome food in an economical and ecologically responsible manner. Through greater transparency in food manufacturing processes, these approaches encourage healthy eating practices and assist in the development of sustainable food systems.

A persistent issue in the food supply chain has resulted in significant food waste and restricted access to wholesome food in developing or rural regions. By creating more efficient and transparent supply chain, ICTs are revolutionizing this agrarian sector. The use of block-chain technology makes the monitoring possible in an effective manner.

This technological development makes it easier to stop food fraud, guarantees that safety regulations are followed and lowers spoilage losses. By optimizing the supply chain, ICTs also contribute to better food distribution by ensuring that consumers, particularly those in underprivileged areas, have access to basic food items.

Information and communication technologies (ICTs) are helping farmers and herding communities at the local level adapt to and become more resilient to the effects of climate change.

Through mobile-based platforms farmers can access agricultural supplies, financial assistance, and training that would otherwise be difficult to approach by the rural communities.

Additionally, ICTs are being used by community-based networks to disseminate information and collaborate on sustainable farming methods, fostering an environment that is conducive to creativity and teamwork.

ICTs are being used more and more by government and non-profit organizations to increase food security and climate resilience. These organizations can more effectively monitor food systems, handle new threats like pests, diseases, and market dynamics and allocate resources to the remote regions by implementing data-driven policies and focused interventions.

ICTs’ incorporation into food security plans should not be viewed as a solution. Governments, businesses, international organization, and local communities must work together to achieve resilience and sustainable food security.

It is crucial to make calculated investments in digital infrastructure, put in place laws that encourage creativity, and launch focused educational programmes as ICTs must be fully utilized to combat challenges to food security.

ICTs present a potential way to advance the global community’s effort to address both the issues of population growth and climate change. They are essential to agricultural systems in order to increase their resilience, promote ecologically friendly food production practices, and ensure equitable access to healthy food, enabling constant innovation and collaboration to create a world where everyone has access to nutritious, environmentally-responsible and climate-resistant food.

(The writers Muhammad Naeem is affiliated with Government College University, Faisalabad, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Lyallpur Business School (LBS), Faisalabad. Pakistan. Manan Aslam is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China/Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan)

