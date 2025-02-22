Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that besides introducing reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the government was also taking measures to promote a cashless economy.

Talking to a delegation of delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council led by its chairman Ziad Bashir, the prime minister directed formation of a committee to resolve the issues faced by retail businesses and assured his government’s all-out support for the purpose.

He said that the retailers already under the tax net would not be burdened further rather efforts were being made to bring more retailers into the tax net.

He told the delegation members that the steps were being taken to curb smuggling in the guise of used goods.

The prime minister urged the local industry to adopt innovation and modern technology to enhance exports and compete in the international market.

The members of the delegation lauded the efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for economic stability. They viewed that the significant reduction in inflation and policy rate was leading to an increased consumption and production of goods.

The delegation members expressed the hope that the measures being taken by the government would further reduce the inflation rate and that the operational industry was begetting new employment opportunities.

They said that the government’s reformative measures would have far-reaching positive impacts on the economy and bringing more retailers into the tax net would increase revenue.

They also acknowledged the government’s efforts to resolve the issues faced by the retailers already in the tax net.

