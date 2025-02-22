Forces kill 6 terrorists in Karak IBO

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Karak District on Friday, targeting the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the operation, security personnel effectively engaged the militants, resulting in the elimination of six terrorists.

The statement added that a sanitisation operation is underway to ensure the complete eradication of any remaining threats in the area.

The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism from the country and ensuring peace and stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025