Opposition alliance leaders plan three-day Sindh visit

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to up the ante on the government, Mehmood Khan-led opposition alliance announced on Friday that the opposition parties have decided to further expand their anti-government alliance, with key meetings and contacts taking place with leaders in all four provinces.

Speaking at a press conference attended by key opposition leaders, including senior PTI leaders, Achakzai stated that sooner or later, a grand opposition alliance comprising key opposition figures from across the country will confront the Sharif-led authoritarian regime.

The flamboyant Achakzai stated that the current opposition alliance leaders are planning a three-day visit to Sindh, during which they will meet with the leadership of Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the business community, and media representatives, to forge a grand alliance against Sharif and his political allies.

According to Achakzai, who recently resigned from the National Assembly’s standing committees in protest against what he calls the imposition of an “undeclared” martial law in the country, said it point blank: the Sharifs of Raiwind must call it a day.

He continued that the opposition alliance is united on one-point: no more disgrace to the constitution – whether he is a civilian or a man in uniform, but we will go to any extent to defend the constitution.

He stated that during their trip to Sindh, members of his opposition alliance would meet with GDA leadership, including president of Qomi Awami Tahreek, Ayaz Latif Palijo, in Hyderabad, as well as other like-minded parties committed to establishing the rule of law.

The opposition alliance delegation set to leave for Sindh includes Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Salam Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Akhundzada Hussain, leaders of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal), and Majlis-e-Wahdaul Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Nasir Abbas.

During the three-day visit to Sindh, the opposition alliance will also meet with business leaders and different bar associations. The delegation is also set to meet with PTI Karachi officials.

