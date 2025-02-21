AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
‘Rs130/kg’: govt decides to set up sugar stalls at municipal level in Ramadan

BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 10:34pm

The government has decided to set up sugar stalls at the municipal level to provide sugar at lower rates during the month of Ramadan, a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production said on Friday.

“A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, to discuss the availability of sugar, price stability, and public relief measures during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The board decided that sugar stalls will be set up at the municipal level, where sugar will be available at the fixed rate of Rs130 per kg to facilitate the public,” the statement read.

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

As per the decision, chief secretaries of all provinces will ensure the immediate establishment of sugar stalls in their respective cities. At total of 230 stalls will be set up in Sindh, 405 selling points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and hundreds of stalls in Punjab and Balochistan.

“This initiative aims to ensure the availability of affordable sugar to the common citizens and prevent hoarding and price manipulation. The provincial governments will oversee security, cleanliness, and crowd management at these stalls.”

A special committee will be formed to resolve any potential issues promptly, according to the statement.

The sugar stalls at the municipal level are “meant to directly benefit the common man, and the government will closely monitor the implementation of this initiative to ensure its effectiveness”.

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

“Additionally, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and provincial governments have been instructed to fully cooperate in this initiative so that the sugar supply chain remains unaffected and the lower-income population can easily access sugar during Ramadan.

“The governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take special security measures to ensure the smooth transportation and distribution of sugar to these stalls,” the statement said.

