AIRLINK 189.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.81%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.69%)
MLCF 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
OGDC 205.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PAEL 38.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
SYM 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.66%)
BR100 11,941 Increased By 23.4 (0.2%)
BR30 35,268 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 113,406 Increased By 318 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,380 Increased By 71 (0.2%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-19

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Recorder Report Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 09:16am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has said that the sugar industry appreciates and supports the efforts of the federal and provincial governments to provide the cheapest sugar to domestic consumers in the holy month of Ramazan and would make discounted sugar available at Rs 130 per kilogram through sale points to be established throughout the country.

About current sugar prices, the spokesman said that sugar prices are mainly controlled by market forces of demand and supply, but sugar market sensitivities are influenced by speculators by spreading false and exaggerated news to make money at the cost of consumers, sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry.

Such rumour-mongering is sponsored by the stakeholders of this illegal trade, which emerges as its sole beneficiary. The sugar industry strongly appeals to the government to uproot these elements and take action against speculators for the common good of consumers, farmers, and the sugar industry.

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

After last year’s sugar exports, local prices of sugar went down and remained depressed. No sugar exports are allowed during the current crushing season.

The sugar industry of Pakistan provides the world’s cheapest locally produced sugar despite low sugar recovery, low sugarcane yield, highest taxation, and production costs. While any imported sugar would bear a landed cost of over Rs 200 per kg as of today and is rising constantly because of shortages of crops in India and Brazil.

Inflationary trends have greatly impacted the cost of production of sugar since 2021. The sugarcane purchase price is 80% of the sugar cost of production, while in the crushing season of 2022–23 alone, the Minimum Support Price of sugarcane was increased from Rs 225 to Rs 300 per maund, which was a 33% increase as compared to the previous year.

Similarly, MSP was raised from Rs 300 to Rs 425 per maund in 2023-24, an increase of 41%. In the current crushing season too, the price of sugarcane has reached Rs. 600 per maund. While season’s average so far is around Rs. 500 per maund, which is much higher than the regulated minimum support price of the last crushing season.

Besides cane prices, sugar mills have also faced other increased costs due to historically high interest rates, rising minimum wages, and costs of imported chemicals and spare parts coupled with carrying costs of 1 million MT of last year’s surplus sugar, rendering the economics of sugar mills unviable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sugar sugar mills PSMA sugar sector sugar industry Ramazan Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories