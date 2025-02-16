AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

APP Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that sugar would be available at Rs 130 per kilogram during Ramazan at stalls set up by sugar mills throughout the country.

He said while chairing the Sugar Advisory Board meeting to finalize the sugar prices for the upcoming month of Ramazan, according to a news release.

The meeting focused on ensuring that sugar would be available at reasonable prices during the holy month.

He said these sugar stalls will offer sugar in small packages of 1-2kg, and one CNIC holder will be allowed to purchase up to 5 kg of sugar.

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

The stalls will be operational three days before the start of Ramazan and will continue until the 27th of Ramazan, ensuring ample supply for consumers.

Tanveer emphasized the importance of maintaining a smooth supply chain and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the efficient management of these stalls.

He called for close coordination between the PSMA, district administrations, and the cane commissioner to prevent any mismanagement or long queues, ensuring a hassle-free experience for customers.

The minister also recommended increasing the number of stalls and setting them up at municipal committee levels across districts to better cater to the public.

He assured that he, along with the chief secretaries, would personally monitor the entire process to ensure its smooth execution and success.

