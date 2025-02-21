Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

After hitting record peak in the previous session, gold price per tola fell Rs2,000 in Pakistan, in line with their decline in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs307,000 after it shed Rs2,000 on Friday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs263,203 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,714, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 to reach an all-time high of Rs309,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,930 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $23 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs38 to settle at Rs3,430 per tola.