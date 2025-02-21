AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
Australia’s Zampa hopes match-winners emerge to cover big-name losses

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 08:31am

MELBOURNE: Adam Zampa wants new heroes to emerge from the Australian squad at the Champions Trophy to cover the “big loss” of the team’s champion pace trio.

With captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood injured, and Mitchell Starc ruled out for personal reasons, spinner Zampa is the last senior bowler left in a much-depleted squad for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Zampa could not recall the last time the world champions went to a major ICC tournament without at least one of the three quicks steaming in, and suggested it was quite an adjustment.

“Most ICC events that we’ve played over the last – almost decade – it’s been a very similar bowling attack,” said the 32-year-old legspinner.

“So to not have those guys here, it’s obviously a big loss, and we know that. “But it’s obviously a great opportunity, too.

“If we’re playing our roles and contributing, I think that’ll be important throughout.

“And then hopefully a match-winner somewhere along the way pulls it off for us.”

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Champions Trophy

Australia’s pace bowling will feature Sean Abbott and the inexperienced trio of Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie can also contribute seam bowling.

Australia open their tournament against former ODI world champions and Ashes rivals England in Lahore on Saturday, a match-up Zampa greeted with relish.

“Nice to get them first up. It’s always nice to beat England, one of those teams that you definitely get up a little bit more for,” he said.

