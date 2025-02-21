Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation in Brussels Dialogue: FO

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Lotte Chemical Korea finalises deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

