BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 20, 2025
BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation in Brussels Dialogue: FO

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Read here for details.

  • Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Read here for details.

  • Lotte Chemical Korea finalises deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Read here for details.

