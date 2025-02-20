Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Pakistan have been penalised five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the ICC Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan failed to bowl 50 overs in the allotted time during the tournament’s opener, and as a result, they had to keep an extra fielder inside the circle during the last two overs.

While on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge, Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction - five percent of the match fee deducted.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence with no formal hearing required thereafter.

The Greenshirts’ title defence got off to a stuttering start with New Zealand winning the Group A match by 60 runs on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s bowling at the later part of the innings was equally poor, as they conceded 207 runs in the last 25 overs and 94 runs in the last 10 overs.

The touring side were 113-3 at the halfway stage of their innings and still racked up 320-5 riding hundreds by opener Will Young and player-of-the-match Tom Latham. However, the host nation only managed to score 260 runs.