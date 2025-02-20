AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2025 07:41pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $35 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.20 billion as of February 14, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.95 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.75 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 14-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 35 million to US$ 11,201.5 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $252 million.

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves SBP reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves Pakistan foreign reserves SBP’s foreign reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Korea finalises deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Read more stories