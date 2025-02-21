AIRLINK 189.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.5%)
Corn, soy rise on South America output concerns

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

BEIJING: Chicago corn and soybeans rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses as high temperatures in South America hit output, although concerns over US President Donald Trump’s threats of more tariffs kept traders on edge. Wheat extended gains to a fifth session to trade near its highest close since October, underpinned by worries that cold weather in Russia and the US could damage the crop.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.6% to $5.01 a bushel by 0309 GMT, also lifted by strong U.S export demand.

Soybeans gained 0.53% to $10.37-4/8 a bushel. The South American corn crop is the only other topic discussed as tariffs are in the background, Bevan Everett, a risk management consultant with commodities brokerage StoneX, said in a note.

