Need for reforming teacher recruitment processes highlighted

Press Release Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) and the Data and Research in Education – Research Consortium (DARE-RC), a project implemented by Oxford Policy Management (OPM), jointly hosted a Policy Dialogue on “Learning Poverty in Pakistan: How Can the Effectiveness of Primary Teachers in Public Sector Schools be Improved?” at the PIE Auditorium, Islamabad.

The dialogue convened policymakers, education experts, researchers, and development partners to discuss the critical role of primary school teachers in addressing learning poverty in Pakistan.

Despite increased school enrolments, a significant proportion of children fail to attain foundational literacy and numeracy skills, hindering their long-term educational progress. The discussion centred on key factors affecting teacher effectiveness, including school management practices, parental and community engagement, education policies, and teacher training and professional development.

The session opened with remarks from Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General PIE, who emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of inquiry in the education sector. He stated, “One crucial element missing in our education system is the art of questioning.

Productive discussions and debates lead to meaningful policy solutions. At PIE, we ensure that our research informs such dialogues, enabling us to provide policymakers with evidence-based recommendations for improving teacher effectiveness.“

Panellists highlighted the need for reforming teacher recruitment processes to ensure that selection criteria assess essential competencies beyond exam scores.

