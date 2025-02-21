CM condoles deaths

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanpur.
She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 20
|
279.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 20
|
279.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 20
|
150.28
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 20
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 20
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 20
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 20
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 20
|
6,117.52
|
India Sensex / Feb 20
|
75,735.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 20
|
38,675.13
|
Nasdaq / Feb 20
|
19,962.36
|
Hang Seng / Feb 20
|
23,215.67
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 20
|
8,662.97
|
Dow Jones / Feb 20
|
44,176.65
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 20
|
22,314.65
|
France CAC40 / Feb 20
|
8,122.58
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 20
|
72.57
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 20
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 20
|
264,917
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 20
|
2,932.48
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 20
|
67.67
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 21
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 21
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Organic Meat (R) / Feb 21
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
4.87
▲ 0.66 (15.68%)
|
Dewan Textile / Feb 21
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
8.99
▲ 0.83 (10.17%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 21
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
32.32
▲ 2.94 (10.01%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Feb 21
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
119.02
▲ 10.82 (10%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 21
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
67.76
▲ 6.16 (10%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 21
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
16.76
▲ 1.52 (9.97%)
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 21
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
19.20
▲ 1.72 (9.84%)
|
Dawood Lawrencepur / Feb 21
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited(DLL)
|
328.99
▲ 29.03 (9.68%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 21
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
87.75
▲ 7.4 (9.21%)
|
LSE Ventures / Feb 21
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
13.03
▲ 1.08 (9.04%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Feb 21
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
2.53
▼ -0.72 (-22.15%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 21
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
31.10
▼ -3.46 (-10.01%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Feb 21
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
11.50
▼ -1.2 (-9.45%)
|
Khyber Textile / Feb 21
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
415.33
▼ -39.2 (-8.62%)
|
Bela Auto / Feb 21
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
124
▼ -10.01 (-7.47%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,047
▼ -74.61 (-6.65%)
|
Noon Sugar / Feb 21
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
|
75.01
▼ -4.99 (-6.24%)
|
Next Capital / Feb 21
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
8.62
▼ -0.57 (-6.2%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Feb 21
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
120.06
▼ -7.31 (-5.74%)
|
Mandviwala / Feb 21
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
18.75
▼ -1.06 (-5.35%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 21
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
91,476,864
▼ -0.12
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 21
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
73,707,472
▼ -0.12
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
58,967,212
▲ 0.03
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 21
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
53,404,357
▼ -0.46
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 21
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
33,854,156
▲ 0.09
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 21
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
32,200,333
▼ -1.16
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
31,908,464
▲ 0.01
|
Power Cement / Feb 21
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
24,569,884
▼ -0.11
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 21
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
20,233,347
▼ -0.04
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 21
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
17,094,687
▼ -3.46
