AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UAE’s ADNOC to raise up to $3 billion from gas unit stake sale

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 07:38pm

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Thursday it would raise up to $3 billion by selling a 4% stake in its unit ADNOC Gas.

It is the biggest share sale in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region since the $12.3 billion follow-on offering by Saudi Aramco in June, and one of the largest in recent years.

Parent ADNOC will sell about 3.1 billion shares in the offering, which is expected to close on Friday, it said in a statement, adding that ADNOC Gas could hold a series of meetings with institutional investors ahead of the offer’s closing.

Books for the share sale were covered throughout the range of the offering, according to one of the bookrunners.

ADNOC’s gas unit became operational at the start of 2023 as the state-backed oil giant consolidated its gas processing, LNG and industrial gas operations into one company.

It has since listed on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, raising about $2.5 billion in one of the biggest IPOs in the region in recent years.

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas appoints Fatema Al Nuaimi as new CEO

Parent ADNOC in November said it saw “significant value creation potential in ADNOC Gas” but had not taken a decision on an “additional share sale, including the timing or sizing of such a sale.”

BofA Securities, Citi, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and International Securities are the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the offering, ADNOC said in the statement on Thursday.

ADNOC also raised $935 million in May last year by selling a 5.5% stake in its drilling unit to institutional investors.

uae ADNOC gas sector Abu Dhabi National Oil Co oil & gas

Comments

200 characters

UAE’s ADNOC to raise up to $3 billion from gas unit stake sale

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Korea finalises deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Read more stories