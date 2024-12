DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas said on Tuesday that it has appointed Fatema Al Nuaimi as its new chief executive, effective Jan. 1, following Ahmed Alebri’s decision to step down.

“In her new role, Al Nuaimi will lead the delivery of ADNOC Gas’ ambitious business strategy that is focused on growth, decarbonization, and future proofing,” the company said in a statement.

Alebri will assume the CEO role at ADNOC Sour Gas.