Russia, China foreign ministers discuss relations with US, Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss a wide range of topics, including relations with the U.S. and the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministers met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in South Africa.

“The parties praised the development of political dialogue and practical interaction between Russia and China as a stabilizing factor against the backdrop of continuing turbulence in the global system,” the ministry said.

Trump says he wants to work with Russia, China on limiting nuclear weapons

Earlier on Thursday, Russian state-run agency TASS reported as Lavrov saying that his next meeting with Wang would take place in Moscow soon.

In late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed how to build ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, along with prospects for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, and Moscow’s firm support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan.