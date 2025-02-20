Rohit Sharma becomes second-fastest to 11000 ODI runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has become the second-fastest batter to score 11,000 ODI runs.

He achieved this milestone in India’s opening ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The 37-year-old reached this milestone in 261 ODI innings, with an average of 49.05 and a strike rate of 92.69, supported by 32 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli is still the fastest to reach this milestone, achieving it in 222 innings, while the legendary Sachin Tendulkar accomplished it in his 276th innings.

Fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

