Rohit Sharma becomes second-fastest to 11000 ODI runs

  • He achieved the milestone in 261 ODI innings, breaking the record of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar
BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 06:59pm

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has become the second-fastest batter to score 11,000 ODI runs.

He achieved this milestone in India’s opening ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The 37-year-old reached this milestone in 261 ODI innings, with an average of 49.05 and a strike rate of 92.69, supported by 32 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

Virat Kohli is still the fastest to reach this milestone, achieving it in 222 innings, while the legendary Sachin Tendulkar accomplished it in his 276th innings.

Fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

Here is the list of the top 10 players to reach ODI 11000 runs:

  1. Virat Kohli (222 innings)

  2. Rohit Sharma (261 innings)

  3. Sachin Tendulkar (276 innings)

  4. Ricky Ponting (286 innings)

  5. Sourav Ganguly (288 innings)

  6. Jacques Kallis (293 innings)

  7. Kumar Sangakkara (318 innings)

  8. Inzamam-ul-Haq (324 innings)

  9. Sanath Jayasuriya (354 innings)

  10. Mahela Jayawardene (368 innings)

