Gold hits record high in Pakistan, hits Rs308,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a massive increase on Wednesday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs3,800 to reach a new all-time high of Rs308,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs264,060 after it registered an increase of Rs3,258, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs304,200.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,944 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $34 during the day.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached the then-all-time high of Rs306,200 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs90 to settle at Rs3,440 per tola.