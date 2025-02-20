Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia will import 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat from Pakistan, the National Food Agency chief was reported as saying by local media outlet Kontan on Thursday.

The report said Arief Prasetyo Adi had said the decision to buy from Pakistan was due to lower prices compared to India. Indonesia imported water buffalo meat from India last year.

Indonesia books $3.45 billion trade surplus in January after weak imports

Indonesia aimed to import 180,000 metric tons of beef and 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat in 2025, the report said.