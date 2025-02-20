AIRLINK 191.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.48%)
World

North Korea criticizes US over AUKUS nuclear submarine deal

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean state media on Thursday criticized the United States for a nuclear submarine deal with Australia under the AUKUS partnership signed in 2021, calling it a “threat to regional peace.”

A commentary carried by KCNA said Washington should be wary of consequences for what it said were nuclear alliances, naming AUKUS and the trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

Australia just made its first $500 million payment to the U.S. under the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal.

Under AUKUS, Australia will pay the United States $3 billion to boost the capacity of the U.S. submarine industry, and Washington will sell several Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia in the early 2030s.

The KCNA commentary also argued the U.S. sees North Korea as an obstacle to its establishment of hegemony in the region and said nuclear states will not sit idly by, referring to itself.

North Korea has been criticizing the trilateral military cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. and has called the relationship “the Asian version of NATO”.

South Korea’s defence ministry on Thursday said that a joint air drill was held with the U.S. with at least one B-1B strategic bomber taking part.

Trump aware, supportive of AUKUS pact, US defense secretary says

The drill was to show extended deterrent capabilities by the United States in response to threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, the ministry said in a statement.

North Korea AUKUS North Korean South Korea defence ministry B 1B strategic bomber North Korea’s nuclear and missile program

