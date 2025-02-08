AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump aware, supportive of AUKUS pact, US defense secretary says

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2025 09:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump supported the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, after Australia on Friday confirmed its first $500 million payment under the defense pact.

“The President is very aware, supportive of AUKUS, recognises the importance of the defense industrial base,” Hegseth said in opening remarks of a meeting in Washington with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, according to a transcript on Saturday.

Under AUKUS, Australia will pay the United States $3 billion to boost the capacity of the US submarine industry, and Washington will sell several Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia in the early 2030s, while Britain and Australia will later build a new AUKUS-class submarine.

Australia transferred the first $500 million payment after a call between Marles and Hegseth on January 29, Marles said on Friday.

When asked, at the meeting with Marles, if the US would deliver the nuclear submarines to Australia on time, Hegseth said: “We sure hope so”.

US defense chief says military will keep aiding ‘mass deportations’

“Part of what President Trump is committed to doing is cutting red tape, investing in the defence industrial base, ensuring that we stand by our allies and partners,” he said.

Marles said Australia was “pleased with the progress that we’re seeing in terms of the rate of production, both in terms of construction and sustainment,” referring to the Virginia-class submarines.

Marles is the first foreign counterpart hosted by Hegseth since his confirmation in the role. The pair is expected to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region and the growing US military presence in Australia in addition to talks on AUKUS.

Formed in 2021, AUKUS is aimed at addressing shared worries about China’s growing power and designed to allow Australia to acquire the nuclear-powered attack submarines and other advanced weapons such as hypersonic missiles.

Donald Trump submarine AUKUS Pete Hegseth nuclear submarine

Comments

200 characters

Trump aware, supportive of AUKUS pact, US defense secretary says

Power Division misses key targets set by PM Shehbaz

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

Read more stories