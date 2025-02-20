AIRLINK 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-20

Gandapur inaugurates BoK’s transition to Shariah-compliant Islamic banking

Press Release Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 07:23am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announced BoK’s transition to Islamic banking, the event was attended by dignitaries including cabinet member Muzamil Aslam, Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Ikramullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aamer Sultan Tareen, Secretary Finance Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Bank of Khyber BOD members & its management.

Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO BOK thanked the respected guests and showcased BoK’s journey from 1991 to 2025 followed by his strategy for the way forward with focus on diversified product portfolio & strengthening of existing branch network. The highlight of the event was the official announcement of BoK’s transition to a full-fledged Shariah Compliant Islamic bank by Honorable Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa acknowledged BoK’s role in providing services all across the province and helping in creating opportunities and supporting individuals & businesses, paving way for prosperity and socioeconomic development & uplift of the region.

