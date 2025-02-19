AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian economy to get boost from budget tax relief, rate cut, central bank report says

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 07:52pm

MUMBAI: The Indian economy is likely to get a boost from rural demand picking up and a government-announced tax relief that is expected to support urban consumption, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin on Wednesday.

Urban demand is “poised for a recovery,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. A decline in inflation as well as a boost to disposable incomes from the “sizeable” income tax relief announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 will help urban consumption, it said.

“Strong rural demand is expected to receive a further fillip from the robust performance of the agriculture sector,” it added.

The Indian economy is seen expanding at the slowest pace in four years in 2024-25, after GDP growth fell to 5.4% in the July-September 2024 quarter from 6.7% in the previous quarter.

Indian economy to grow at around 6.5% in FY25, government says

The central bank’s internal models, based on high-frequency data, suggest growth improving to 6.6% in the January-March quarter this year.

“Domestic demand is also expected to benefit from the repo rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee,” the report added.

The central bank has forecast growth at 6.7% in 2025-26, at the higher end of the government’s forecast of 6.3-6.8%.

The RBI expects inflation to ease to 4.2% in the next financial year, but flagged continuing risk to prices.

“While core inflation remains muted, uncertainty in global financial markets, volatility in energy prices and adverse weather events present upside risks to the inflation trajectory,” it said in the bulletin.

Commenting on global risks, the central bank said a strong dollar and trade policy pivots “could exacerbate capital outflows from emerging economies, push risk premiums higher, and intensify external vulnerabilities.”

India RBI indian economy Reserve Bank of India

Comments

200 characters

Indian economy to get boost from budget tax relief, rate cut, central bank report says

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

ICC Champions Trophy: Salman picks up pace as asking rate climbs up

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs308,000 per tola

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

UBL posts Rs75.8bn profit in 2024, up 34% YoY

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Read more stories