Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 18 Feb, 2025 05:42pm

Gold prices in Pakistan gained further on Tuesday in line with their rise in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs304,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs260,802 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs303,200.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,910 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached all-time high of Rs306,200 in Pakistan.

