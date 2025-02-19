AIRLINK 189.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
BOP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.38%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
OGDC 205.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.29%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
SYM 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.11%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 27.4 (0.23%)
BR30 35,278 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 113,461 Increased By 372.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,404 Increased By 94.9 (0.27%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

CM lays foundation stone of Saudi German Hospital

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif laid foundation stone of state-of-the-art Saudi German Hospital in Lahore Smart City by pressing a button along with Batterjee Group Chairman Sultan Sobhi Batterjee.

The CM said, “Lahore Batterjee Medical City will have a total of 500 beds, while Saudi German Hospital Lahore, built at a cost of $ 250 million, will have 300 beds.

Saudi German Hospital Network is known worldwide for its modern medical technology and quality treatment services.“

She highlighted, “The Network is successfully providing services in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, and Yemen.

Saudi German Hospital will provide high-quality modern medical facilities not only to the people of Lahore but of the entire Punjab. This hospital will be equipped with modern medical technology and international standard facilities.“

She underscored, “Saudi German Hospital to be established in Lahore Smart City will provide employment opportunities to the youth.”

Maryam said, “I want to improve upon the entire health system of Punjab. Private sector should play due share in this regard. The new hospital will prove to be a milestone in improving upon public health and establishing a welfare society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Saudi German Hospital Sultan Sobhi Batterjee Lahore Batterjee Medical City

Comments

200 characters

CM lays foundation stone of Saudi German Hospital

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories