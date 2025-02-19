CM lays foundation stone of Saudi German Hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif laid foundation stone of state-of-the-art Saudi German Hospital in Lahore Smart City by pressing a button along with Batterjee Group Chairman Sultan Sobhi Batterjee.

The CM said, “Lahore Batterjee Medical City will have a total of 500 beds, while Saudi German Hospital Lahore, built at a cost of $ 250 million, will have 300 beds.

Saudi German Hospital Network is known worldwide for its modern medical technology and quality treatment services.“

She highlighted, “The Network is successfully providing services in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, and Yemen.

Saudi German Hospital will provide high-quality modern medical facilities not only to the people of Lahore but of the entire Punjab. This hospital will be equipped with modern medical technology and international standard facilities.“

She underscored, “Saudi German Hospital to be established in Lahore Smart City will provide employment opportunities to the youth.”

Maryam said, “I want to improve upon the entire health system of Punjab. Private sector should play due share in this regard. The new hospital will prove to be a milestone in improving upon public health and establishing a welfare society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025