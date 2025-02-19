AIRLINK 189.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.31%)
BOP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.5%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 173.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.57%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 27.4 (0.23%)
BR30 35,278 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 113,465 Increased By 376.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,398 Increased By 89.4 (0.25%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

Membership of three ‘unruly’ PTI Senators suspended

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Senate deputy chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar, on Tuesday suspended the membership of three senators belonging to opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their unruly conduct and ordered their expulsion from the House.

A day ago, the PTI senators led by the opposition leader in Senate, Shibli Faraz, staged a protest after the deputy chairman withheld the results of the count, hesitantly allowing voting on a motion for the immediate consideration of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill.

This led to protests by PTI senators, who said that the chair could not defer the bill after voting, but – without paying any heed to opposition’s protest – he deferred the bill, but a strong protest from the opposition forced him to reverse the decision.

The PTI senators also staged strong protests and demanded the resignation of the deputy chairman.

The opposition PTI lawmakers once again staged a protest against the deputy chairman for reversing his decision, leading to the suspension of three PTI members.

The deputy chairman suspended the membership of PTI senators Awn Abbas, Humayun Mohmand, and Falak Naz Chitrali, as the trio kept shouting slogans against the chair, terming his conduct as biased.

The deputy chairman ruled that the senators used un-parliamentary language, adding as acting chairman, “I have the right to take action against those who spoil the environment. If the previous day’s environment is created in the future, action will be taken.”

He declared that the membership of the three senators would remain suspended for the remainder of the ongoing session.

Following the announcement, the opposition staged a strong protest, chanting slogans against the deputy chairman and demanding his resignation.

Opposition leader Shibli Faraz criticised the deputy chairman’s conduct, calling it inappropriate.

“The treatment meted out to members during yesterday’s session was unacceptable. The language used was an insult to parliamentarians,” he asserted.

In response, the deputy chairman defended his previous ruling, emphasising that the House would function according to the law and that disruptive behaviour would not be tolerated.

He warned that if the opposition continued such actions, stricter measures would be taken.

However, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar attempted to defuse tensions and urged members to move forward with the proceedings.

The session remained tense even during the question-hour segment, with opposition members continuing their protests.

Tarar mocked the opposition, saying, “Go beyond ‘OooOoo,’ or soon the PTI lawmakers could be seen making animal sounds” which further infuriated the PTI MPs.

The deputy chairman also addressed opposition members, saying, “It’s time for the call to prayer; go and pray for yourselves.”

Tensions escalated further when opposition members began chanting, “Recover the Senate chairman.”

The session was adjourned until Friday at 10.30am.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shibli Faraz PTI Syedaal Khan Nasar

Comments

200 characters

Membership of three ‘unruly’ PTI Senators suspended

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories