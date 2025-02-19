AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.37%)
BOP 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.67%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
OGDC 205.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 174.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PTC 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 60.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.59%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 50.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,354 Increased By 35.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 113,518 Increased By 429.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,433 Increased By 124.2 (0.35%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

PM inaugurates ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange’

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially opened the new Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange on Tuesday, located between the F-8 and F-9 sectors, acknowledging the speedy and successful execution of the project, which was completed in an impressive 84 days.

The prime minister was all praise for Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, and contractors for completing the project ahead of schedule and below the originally estimated cost.

The project, which was supposed to be completed in six months, was finalised at a cost of Rs 3,655 million compared to the initial budget of Rs 4,000 million.

Sharif said that the newly-built interchange will help ease traffic congestion, facilitating smoother travel for the capital’s residents.

He also noted that the project would help connect key roads and improve access to other areas such as Sector G-8, G-9, Kashmir Highway, and Centaurus Mall, benefiting an estimated 70,000 vehicles per day.

Sharif also announced that plans to beautify the capital would be undertaken in collaboration with Mohsin Naqvi, focusing on improving the quality of life for Islamabad’s residents.

The Interchange, named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, follows the recent visit of Erdogan to Pakistan, where the prime minister unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

Sharif said that he would send the inauguration details to President Erdogan as a token of appreciation for his friendship with Pakistan.

Naqvi said that the project was completed in a remarkably brief period, attributing the success to the guidance and leadership of the prime minister.

He also revealed plans for a large-scale plantation drive to address air pollution and smog issues in the city, which will begin next month.

The 1.3-kilometre-long underpass was completed in 42 days, while the 1.1-kilometre flyover was also built as part of the project.

The interchange will significantly reduce traffic at the F-8 Chowk, where approximately 41,000 vehicles passed daily before the project’s completion.

Last week, Pakistan and Turkiye signed 24 agreements and MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation, following the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint declaration to deepen and institutionalise the strategic partnership between the two nations at the Prime Minister’s House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad CDA ICT PM Shehbaz Sharif Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange

Comments

200 characters

PM inaugurates ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange’

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories