PM inaugurates ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially opened the new Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange on Tuesday, located between the F-8 and F-9 sectors, acknowledging the speedy and successful execution of the project, which was completed in an impressive 84 days.

The prime minister was all praise for Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, and contractors for completing the project ahead of schedule and below the originally estimated cost.

The project, which was supposed to be completed in six months, was finalised at a cost of Rs 3,655 million compared to the initial budget of Rs 4,000 million.

Sharif said that the newly-built interchange will help ease traffic congestion, facilitating smoother travel for the capital’s residents.

He also noted that the project would help connect key roads and improve access to other areas such as Sector G-8, G-9, Kashmir Highway, and Centaurus Mall, benefiting an estimated 70,000 vehicles per day.

Sharif also announced that plans to beautify the capital would be undertaken in collaboration with Mohsin Naqvi, focusing on improving the quality of life for Islamabad’s residents.

The Interchange, named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, follows the recent visit of Erdogan to Pakistan, where the prime minister unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

Sharif said that he would send the inauguration details to President Erdogan as a token of appreciation for his friendship with Pakistan.

Naqvi said that the project was completed in a remarkably brief period, attributing the success to the guidance and leadership of the prime minister.

He also revealed plans for a large-scale plantation drive to address air pollution and smog issues in the city, which will begin next month.

The 1.3-kilometre-long underpass was completed in 42 days, while the 1.1-kilometre flyover was also built as part of the project.

The interchange will significantly reduce traffic at the F-8 Chowk, where approximately 41,000 vehicles passed daily before the project’s completion.

Last week, Pakistan and Turkiye signed 24 agreements and MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation, following the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint declaration to deepen and institutionalise the strategic partnership between the two nations at the Prime Minister’s House.

