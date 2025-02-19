Customs seizes wooden vessel carrying HSD near Churna Island

KARACHI: The Marine unit of Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), Customs Enforcement has successfully intercepted a wooden vessel carrying illegally transported High-Speed Diesel (HSD) in waters near Churna Island.

The wooden launch, identified as Al-Arashia with registration number BFD-16832, was found to be carrying 30,365 litres of foreign-origin HSD. Following dip measurement procedures to verify the quantity, authorities have confirmed the exact volume of the smuggled fuel.

According to the customs spokesman S M Irfan, the total value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 7.46 million and the value of the seized vessel (conveyance) is estimated at Rs 15 million.

The case is being registered and further investigation is in progress.

