Tarar to attend Saudi Media Forum in KSA today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has arrived in Riyadh to participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

Upon his arrival at the King Abdullah Airport, he was warmly received by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Media, Dr Abdul Rahman.

The three-day conference, scheduled from February 19 to 21, brings together key media figures and global personalities to discuss advancements in the media industry.

Speaking on his arrival, Minister Tarar emphasised the strong historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He praised the visionary leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting their remarkable efforts toward economic growth and regional stability.

“Saudi Arabia is a close friend of Pakistan, and its initiatives in economic development and business expansion are commendable,” Tarar stated.

He lauded the Kingdom’s role as a champion of peace, stability, and interfaith harmony.

The Saudi Media Forum serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing in media production, digital journalism, and content creation.

Key discussions will focus on media’s role in countering misinformation, public trust, artificial intelligence in journalism, media economics, digital transformation, and new business models for financial sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025