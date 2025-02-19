AIRLINK 189.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.52%)
BOP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.18%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PAEL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
PPL 174.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.28%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.81 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.05%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 60.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,988 Increased By 70.4 (0.59%)
BR30 35,446 Increased By 127.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 113,701 Increased By 612.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,499 Increased By 189.8 (0.54%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

Tarar to attend Saudi Media Forum in KSA today

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has arrived in Riyadh to participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

Upon his arrival at the King Abdullah Airport, he was warmly received by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Media, Dr Abdul Rahman.

The three-day conference, scheduled from February 19 to 21, brings together key media figures and global personalities to discuss advancements in the media industry.

Speaking on his arrival, Minister Tarar emphasised the strong historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He praised the visionary leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting their remarkable efforts toward economic growth and regional stability.

“Saudi Arabia is a close friend of Pakistan, and its initiatives in economic development and business expansion are commendable,” Tarar stated.

He lauded the Kingdom’s role as a champion of peace, stability, and interfaith harmony.

The Saudi Media Forum serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing in media production, digital journalism, and content creation.

Key discussions will focus on media’s role in countering misinformation, public trust, artificial intelligence in journalism, media economics, digital transformation, and new business models for financial sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA Information Minister Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Attaullah Tarar Saudi Media Forum

Comments

200 characters

Tarar to attend Saudi Media Forum in KSA today

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories