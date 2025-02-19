JI to launch campaign against IPPs after Ramazan: Naeem

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central Emir, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman announced that his party will launch a campaign against IPPs after the Ramazan.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” programme organized by Peshawar Press Club here on Tuesday, Naeem stated IPPs are a major issue of the country which have major impacts on the national economy. He said the government cannot talk with IPPs, adding that Pakistan would have benefited from reduction in power tariff.

JI is going to launch a major movement against IPPs after Ramazan and force the government to withdraw from deal with IPPs, Naeem announced.

JI chief noted KP is currently hit by terrorism and condemned recent attack on convoy in Kurram, calling it a failure of the governments that despite security checks and measures, such an unfortunate incident occurred in restive Kurram district.

