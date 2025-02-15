Pakistan dismisses India-US statement as ‘misleading’

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing the accusations made by India and the United States as “misleading and one sided”, Pakistan expressed deep concern over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India, emphasising such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability.

They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of a durable peace in South Asia.

“We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the India-US Joint Statement of 13 February 2025 as one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms,” he remarked.

Responding to a dossier sent by PTI to International Monetary Fund (IMF), Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan termed the attempt to undermine country’s economic security “regrettable”.

At a weekly media briefing on Friday, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while responding to queries regarding Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan’s letter containing dossier, addressed to Mahir Binici, economist in strategy, policy and review department at the IMF.

“We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities,” he added.

The spokesperson elaborated that Indo-US “Joint Statement” fails to address non-compliance of India with UNSC resolutions which is the key source of tension and instability in the region and to take cognisance of the grim human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Regrettably, this is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility.

The international community recognises Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Ambassador Shafqat said.

Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter terrorism efforts to address the issue of terrorism including acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan does not have aggressive designs like those of our neighbour. “Our defence programme is for defence purposes. We have no expansionist designs and Pakistan’s preparedness solely to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he remarked.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Ishaq Dar, will travel to New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Practicing Multilateralism”.

Initial reports suggested that there were 63 Pakistanis on the boat, capsized near Libyan coast and so far 16 dead bodies have been recovered. Pakistani nationality of the victims was established on the basis of their passports. There are 37 survivors including one in hospital and 33 in police custody.

Reportedly, around 10 Pakistanis were missing in the accident. Three of the survivors are in Tripoli and being looked after by the Embassy, the FO spokesperson said.

Pakistan strongly condemned in unequivocal terms the recent statement by Israeli prime minister suggesting that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia.

The remarks by Israel are irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless, and are offending, undermining and disregarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent state on their own historical and legitimate territory.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable.

The meeting has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of February 2025. It will be chaired by Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025