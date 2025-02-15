AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

Pakistan dismisses India-US statement as ‘misleading’

Naveed Siddiqui Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing the accusations made by India and the United States as “misleading and one sided”, Pakistan expressed deep concern over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India, emphasising such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability.

They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of a durable peace in South Asia.

“We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the India-US Joint Statement of 13 February 2025 as one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms,” he remarked.

Responding to a dossier sent by PTI to International Monetary Fund (IMF), Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan termed the attempt to undermine country’s economic security “regrettable”.

At a weekly media briefing on Friday, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while responding to queries regarding Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan’s letter containing dossier, addressed to Mahir Binici, economist in strategy, policy and review department at the IMF.

“We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities,” he added.

The spokesperson elaborated that Indo-US “Joint Statement” fails to address non-compliance of India with UNSC resolutions which is the key source of tension and instability in the region and to take cognisance of the grim human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Regrettably, this is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility.

The international community recognises Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Ambassador Shafqat said.

Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter terrorism efforts to address the issue of terrorism including acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan does not have aggressive designs like those of our neighbour. “Our defence programme is for defence purposes. We have no expansionist designs and Pakistan’s preparedness solely to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he remarked.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Ishaq Dar, will travel to New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Practicing Multilateralism”.

Initial reports suggested that there were 63 Pakistanis on the boat, capsized near Libyan coast and so far 16 dead bodies have been recovered. Pakistani nationality of the victims was established on the basis of their passports. There are 37 survivors including one in hospital and 33 in police custody.

Reportedly, around 10 Pakistanis were missing in the accident. Three of the survivors are in Tripoli and being looked after by the Embassy, the FO spokesperson said.

Pakistan strongly condemned in unequivocal terms the recent statement by Israeli prime minister suggesting that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia.

The remarks by Israel are irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless, and are offending, undermining and disregarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent state on their own historical and legitimate territory.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable.

The meeting has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of February 2025. It will be chaired by Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Foreign Office terrorism IMF IIOJK PTI UNSC IMF and Pakistan Shafqat Ali Khan US India joint statement advanced military technologies

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan dismisses India-US statement as ‘misleading’

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories