AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling holds near two-month high after UK wage data

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 04:40pm

Sterling eased on Tuesday but stayed close to its recent two-month highs, as data showed accelerating British wage growth, reinforcing bets for a cautious rate cut path ahead for the Bank of England, despite a weak economy.

The pound was last down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.25995, but was not far from the $1.2635 level it touched on Monday, the highest since December 19.

British private-sector pay excluding bonuses - the BoE’s main gauge of domestic inflation pressure - rose by 6.2% compared with the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace in a year, the Office for National Statistics said.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by 5.9% in the last three months of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier. The increase marked the third straight monthly rise in wage pressures.

The pace of pay increases, remaining far above levels consistent with the BoE’s 2% inflation target, present a complication for the Bank of England, which has signalled its desire to cut interest rates.

“We think the ongoing strength in pay is likely to keep the BoE cautious, and we expect the BoE to remain on hold in March and deliver its next cut in May,” said Modupe Adegbembo, economist at Jefferies.

Sterling rise against dollar

Investors slightly pared their rate cut bets following the data release, pricing in 58 basis points of easing from the BoE this year.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday however that the latest jobs market data does not change the central bank’s broad expectations for the economy.

Traders now turn their eyes to Wednesday’s UK inflation data, which Jefferies’ Adegbembo said would be “more instructive”.

The pound has so far risen 1.6% in February against the dollar, as traders factored in easing tariff fears, which have dented the greenback across the board.

Also in investor focus on Tuesday, U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday it was crucial for all of Europe to spend more on defence.

Sterling touched a two-week high against the euro on Tuesday, but later reversed the gains. The single currency was last up marginally on the pound with one euro at 83.06 pence.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling holds near two-month high after UK wage data

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

KSE-100 snaps 4-session losing streak with 1,345-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

Oil prices extend gains after Ukraine drone strike hits Kazakh supply

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy

Musk has no formal decision-making authority: White House

US, Russia hold talks in Saudi, no seat for Ukraine

Read more stories