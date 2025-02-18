AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.24%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
MLCF 46.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.85%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.53%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.39 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.87%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.29%)
TRG 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,794 Increased By 30.4 (0.26%)
BR30 34,675 Increased By 125 (0.36%)
KSE100 112,069 Increased By 325.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 34,916 Increased By 109.4 (0.31%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Brisbane 2032 venue decision to be announced in late March

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The venue plan for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics will be unveiled late next month, the Queensland government said on Tuesday, finally bringing to an end a couple of years of flip-flopping over one the most important planning elements of a Summer Games.

Brisbane was awarded the Games in 2021 but political rows, particularly over the main stadium and the venue for the athletics, have resulted in continuing uncertainty over the final plans.

A panel appointed by Queensland State Premier David Crisafulli last November to conduct a second review of the venue options will report on March 8 and their findings revealed to the public, along with the government’s response, on March 25.

“Our delivery plan will provide a new way forward and get the Games back on track,” Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie told the state parliament on Tuesday.

“Queenslanders no longer want to be embarrassed on the world stage. We will deliver a 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games our state can be proud of and showcase what makes us a great state on the world stage.”

Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll warned earlier this month that a final decision on the main venues needed to be made before the end of June.

Crisafulli’s predecessor as premier, Steven Miles, had rejected a plan for a A$2.7 billion ($1.72 billion) revamp of Brisbane’s Gabba cricket ground as well as a proposed new A$3.4 billion Olympic stadium in the inner city’s Victoria Park.

Miles’ solution was to use the Lang Park rugby stadium to host the opening and closing ceremonies with the athletics taking place in the ageing QSAC venue in southern suburbs of the city.

India postpones winter games due to lack of snow

That plan was described as an “embarrassment” by a group of local Olympic champions, while Australian athletics great Raelene Boyle feared it would make Brisbane 2032 look like a “cheapskate” Olympics.

Crisafulli is also on record as being against the construction of a brand new showpiece stadium but he softened his position in an interview at the weekend.

Olympics 2032 Brisbane Olympics Queensland State Premier David Crisafulli

Comments

200 characters

Brisbane 2032 venue decision to be announced in late March

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories