India postpones winter games due to lack of snow

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

NEW DELHI: India suspended its winter games on Monday due to a lack of snow in one of the world’s highest ski resorts, in a stark sign of rising global temperatures.

While snow levels fluctuate each year, scientists say climate change is driving erratic rainfall and shifting weather patterns.

The Himalayan resort of Gulmarg in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was due to hold national competitions in Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding from February 22-25.

Organisers had planned for hundreds of athletes to take part, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said he was looking forward to the games, which would “encourage upcoming talent”.

“The Khelo Winter Games… has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall,” the region’s Sports Council said in a statement.

“A new assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve.”

But slopes are lacking enough snow in the tournament’s location, perched at 2,650 metres (8,694 feet).

IIOJK’s once-thriving skiing industry has been hammered by a lack of snow in recent years.

Beyond the collapse of the skiing industry, many in the ecologically fragile region are worried about impending water shortages that would have a dire potential impact on agriculture. Snow melt usually helps refresh the rivers, and changing weather patterns have already altered farming practices, heightening problems of water shortages and the risk of forest fires.

