Russian drone attacks injure mother, two children in central Ukraine, official says

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A Russian overnight drone attack on the city of Dolynska in central Ukraine injured a mother and her two children and forced the evacuation of people from 38 flats after their apartment building was damaged, a regional official said on Tuesday.

“A difficult night for the Kirovohrad region,” Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska.”

The mother and one of the children were hospitalised, Raikovych added. He posted photos of flames bursting out of windows of a high-storey apartment building.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia’s drone attack on Ternopil kills one, Ukraine’s military says

Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, that Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine nearly three years ago.

But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

The attack took place as top Russian and U.S. officials are meeting in the Saudi Arabia for talks - without the participation of Kyiv or its European allies - on how to end the war in Ukraine.

