AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.54%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
DGKC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.28%)
FCCL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.4%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HUBC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.83%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.2%)
NBP 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.66%)
OGDC 194.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.4%)
PAEL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.5%)
PPL 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.71%)
PTC 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.15%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.33%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.03%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,588 Increased By 1230.4 (1.21%)
KSE30 31,729 Increased By 241 (0.77%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s drone attack on Ternopil kills one, Ukraine’s military says

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 12:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Russia’s drone attack on Ukraine’s western city of Ternopil hit a residential building, killing one person and injuring several others, Ternopil’s military administration said on Monday.

“A residential building was damaged,” Viacheslav Negoda, the head of the military administration of Ternopil region, said on his Telegram messaging channel.

“Unfortunately, there are casualties: one person has died, there are seriously wounded.”

Serhiy Nadal, the head of the regional defence headquarters in Ternopil, said via Telegram that as result of the attack, a fire engulfed several flats on the top floor of a five-storey apartment building.

He said that residents from several apartments were evacuated and that emergency services were working at the scene.

Social media videos showed flames bursting out of the windows of a multi-storey apartment building in the darkness. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, which Moscow launched with full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022.

Three wounded in Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv, officials say

The city of Ternopil and its surrounding region were under air raid alerts for a couple of hours starting soon after midnight on Monday, according to data provided by Ukraine’s air force.

Russia’s largest ever drone attack on Ukraine on Nov. 26th cut power to much of the Ternopil region, of which the city of Ternopil is the administrative centre.

Ternopil, some 220 km (134 miles) east of NATO-member Poland, and the surrounding region had a population of more than one million before the February 2022 Russian invasion, which drove many Ukrainians west.

NATO Russian drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s drone attack on Ternopil kills one, Ukraine’s military says

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories