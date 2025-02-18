AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Print 2025-02-18

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

KARACHI: Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has successfully commissioned its Rs 11.7 billion hydrogen peroxide plant, marking a major milestone in its journey of undertaking investments that drive Pakistan’s economic growth. This project has been developed with investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support EPCL’s expansion in the hydrogen peroxide market.

With an installed annual capacity of 28,000 tons, the hydrogen peroxide plant features state-of-the-art Chematur technology. By ensuring sufficient local production, EPCL will enable import substitution of around $11 million, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening Pakistan’s industrial base.

The company will manufacture and market its high-quality hydrogen peroxide solution, PureOxide, under its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Peroxide (Private) Limited. As the only hydrogen peroxide manufacturer in southern Pakistan, the company aims to be a responsible supplier offering high quality, reliable delivery and safe packaging with its PureOxide brand. The customers will benefit from lower lead time and costs through just-in-time deliveries in a safety-compliant fleet. PureOxide will be transported in 100 percent virgin HDPE jerry cans, featuring pressure-release technology to prevent explosions and a vapor-blocking membrane to mitigate fire risks. Additionally, PureOxide has a lower carbon footprint and higher energy efficiency as EPCL derives hydrogen as part of its caustic manufacturing process.

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

Commenting on the milestone, CEO of EPCL Abdul Qayoom Shaikh said, “Our HPO business will strengthen local industries, especially export-oriented textiles players, who will be able to source a high-quality product locally. With unmatched quality, safety and sustainability, we are confident that PureOxide will become the preferred choice for customers in Pakistan and beyond.”

Ahsan Zafar Syed, President and CEO of Engro Corporation, added that, “Our Rs 12 billion investment in the hydrogen peroxide plant reflects Engro’s commitment to growth and continued belief in Pakistan’s potential. I would like to thank the EPCL leadership, IFC, project team, partners, and other stakeholders for their support in the successful completion of this project.”

