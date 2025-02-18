There is immense tourism potential in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: “Pakistan is a country of immense natural beauty and there is immense potential for tourism in different regions of Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In her message on Global Tourism Resilience Day, the CM added, “Punjab is a land of deserts, mountain ranges, lakes and rivers. Almighty has also encouraged and advised for tourism in the Holy Quran. Beautiful tourist spots of Punjab will showcase their beauty to the world. Long-term steps are being taken to promote tourism in Punjab.”

She underscored, “Tourism is indispensable for strengthening economy, local culture and international relations. Islamabad to Murree Glass Train project will prove to be a game changer for the promotion of tourism. Master plan is being implemented to make Murree a world-class tourist destination.”

The CM noted, “Important roads are being upgraded to facilitate safe and comfortable travel for the tourists. A world-class hotel will be built in Kartarpur special focus is on the promotion of religious tourism. New attractive tourist destinations are being introduced in Punjab. Excellent security arrangements have been made to ensure security of tourists.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025