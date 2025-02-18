‘Asaan Karobar Scheme’ Punjab CM asks BoP to extend maximum loans

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while distributing cheques and Karobar cards under the ‘Asaan Karobar Schemes’ directed the Bank of Punjab to issue maximum loans under this initiative.

She directed to ensure ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for the ‘Asaan Karobar Scheme’ and announced land allocation in the industrial zone for loan recipients.

Addressing the ceremony on Monday, the CM said, “Further NOCs and licenses will continue to be issued, take loans and start businesses. We are starting a free plot scheme in the holy month of Ramadan. About 3.3 million families will receive Rs 10,000 at their doorsteps in Ramadan. The laptop scheme will be launched after Ramadan. If the country still doesn’t progress now, the youth will lose all hope.”

She said, “Pakistan’s economy has taken off, interest-free loans are necessary for the stability of the private sector. The economy remained sick for seven years, now the situation is improving. The country’s economy and the standard of living of the people are improving. Whenever Nawaz Sharif made a promise, he fulfilled it, economic development is the hallmark of PML-N government. I profoundly thank to Allah Almighty that today another day has come when Nawaz Sharif’s daughter has fulfilled another promise.”

The CM said, “People from other provinces and the media express their surprise as how come so many projects are being launched in Punjab. ‘The Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card Schemes’ were being launched in a short span of time; loans are being received in a period of one month. Not a single rupee of interest will be charged on the loans of Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card Schemes. Loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh up to 3 million are being provided through the Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card schemes.”

She added, “No difficult conditions and lengthy information were taken for the Asaan Karobar Card to get a loan. Upon talking to the loan recipients, it was found that the loan was received on 100 percent merit basis.”

She said, “I commend Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Secretary Industries, Small Industries Finance Corporation, Punjab Bank and their team. Bank of Punjab Chairman Zafar has been directed to launch Asaan Karobar scheme as soon as possible. Providing loans to private institutions across the globe generates employment opportunities.”

She said, “Pakistan’s economy and people’s standard of living are improving within the last one year. Reducing inflation in the country affects people’s lives. When PML-N assumed the government, inflation was 38 percent, now it has come down to less than four percent. The price of flour is the lowest in Punjab compared to all other provinces. I find out about the price of flour and bread daily.”

She said, “The standard of living of the people was badly affected by the inflation that took place in the last few years. If Pakistan and Punjab have to develop, then it is very important to provide loans to the people. Like other projects, we received many applications for Asaan Karobar scheme. 185,000 applications were received for the Asaan Karobar Card, and 71,000 each for the 5 million and 3 crore Asaan Karobar Finance schemes.”

The CM Punjab said, “I will see the list of those receiving loans from the Bank of Punjab every day. The economy depends on small and medium enterprises, not everyone can do big business. Those who get loans from Asaan Karobar will develop in days and will also give jobs to other people. How many calls were made to go out, besiege, burn, not a single person came out from all over Punjab, only government employees were taken out from KPK.”

She said, “People are fed up with arson, riot, and chaos. People have to feed their children and improve their future. People’s lives are improving in a period of one year. The previous incompetent regime took inflation to 38 percent, while during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure of government, inflation was only at two to three percent. People were forced to commit suicide due to inflation during the government of turmoil and chaos. When they came to power, they drowned the economy, international companies wrapped everything up and went back to their country. When they were in the government, they were fighting with the economy of Pakistan, the poor people, and when they are no longer in the government, they are fighting with the people of their own party. It was very difficult to control electricity prices, but the government has reduced its price. More than 700 roads are being built across Punjab. Someone used to say, which nation develops by building roads? If a nation doesn’t develop by building roads, then does it develop by burning, besieging, and hitting policemen with sticks? I went to ten cities and the love that the people and students of Punjab gave was unbelievable. I invite the media and the opposition to participate with me in any development program to see how people give us love. Roads will take your goods to the markets.”

The CM said, “For the first time in the history of Punjab, 27 electric buses have been brought and work is underway on 500 buses, the tram project is being considered as well. Under the Suthra Punjab Programme, work is being done in the cities and villages early in the morning. Under the Suthra Punjab Programme, garbage is being disposed of in the rural and urban areas. 13,000 people have been given loans under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar scheme. A person doing welding informed on the social media about getting a loan. Citizens of Punjab are being given loans under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program on merit and without any political affiliation. By the end of this month, 20,000 people will be given loans under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme.”

She said, “Under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme, the monthly installment is Rs 14,000, the rent is also the same, after a few years the house will become your own. A fellow Chief Minister asked for a copy of the scheme, I said whatever you want, it will be sent, I will feel happy. A better time has come or may not come again to do business. We will also provide a business plan for Asaan Karobar. People have already purchased 50 billion rupees through the Kisan Card. Work is being done, so farmers have bought 50 billion rupees of agricultural inputs. The number of Kisan Cards had to be increased from 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh. 30,000 children have received Honhar Scholarship. Children in the first and second year are also receiving the Honhar Scholarship.”

She said, “The inauguration of 700 roads construction and rehabilitation projects will be done tomorrow. It’s easy to sit at home and talk and curse, it’s difficult to work. I have left the matter of bad language of the opponents to Allah Almighty, time has changed and now they are locked up in the Adiala Jail. I don’t have time to turn off air conditioner of the opponents; I want to serve the people. Nawaz Sharif had said to install two air conditioners for them in jail instead of one. Empty speeches, slogans, and abuses cannot fill the stomach of the poor people. Shehbaz Sharif has worked hard to create a place in the international community. The spell has been broken, thanks to Allah Almighty. Champions Trophy, Horse and Cattle Show, and other events have started in Pakistan.”

The CM said, “The stadium is filled every day with spectators during the Horse and Cattle Show events, the narrative of security not being up to the mark is completely wrong. I pray that may Allah Almighty flourishes the businesses of all our brothers who have obtained loans.”

