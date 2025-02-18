Acting CG Birmingham passes away

ISLAMABAD: Kamran Malik, acting consul general Birmingham passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday.

The Foreign Office spokesperson announced that Kamran Malik served Pakistan with unwavering dedication, integrity, and distinction throughout his career.

His diplomatic acumen, compassion, and commitment to duty left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Even in the face of adversity, Kamran exemplified resilience and grace, inspiring peers and partners alike.

We extend our deepest condolences to Kamran Malik’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find solace in the enduring legacy of Kamran’s contributions to diplomacy and the countless lives he touched, the FO statement said.

