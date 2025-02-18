Land grab, encroachments: Govt to set up a desk under Karachi commissioner

KARACHI: The first meeting of the committee established by the government of Sindh to address the grievances of business community and general public, especially related to encroachments/ land grabbing was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar.

During the meeting, necessary instructions were issued regarding the prevention of land grabbing and encroachments.

Lanjar said that a high-level desk will be established to address land grabbing and encroachment issues, which will operate under Commissioner Karachi. Complaints, along with full evidence, will be presented by the business community, builders, and public representatives to this desk.

The members of the proposed desk include the Additional IGP Karachi, representatives from KDA, Board of Revenue, KCCI, KATI, and ABAD.

The Minister emphasized that ensuring public access to all information regarding the desk and its objectives is crucial. He mentioned that the desk will prepare a report on the resolution of complaints or other actions to be submitted to the government committee every fifteen days.

He instructed that 22 complaints presented by the business community today should be resolved as soon as possible. He acknowledged that new and different challenges would arise, and to address them, collective tough decisions would need to be made.

The IGP Sindh informed the meeting that an SOP related to land grabbing and encroachments has been prepared, which will be presented in the next meeting.

He added that they are in continuous contact with the business community and builders, addressing their issues based on merit.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Iqbal Memon, IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh, Chairman Anti-Corruption Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi, President KCCI, Chairman KATI, and Chairman ABAD.

