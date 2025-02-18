AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Sindh CM, UNFPA delegation discuss NFC formula

APP Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a delegation from the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) led by its Country Representative Dr Luay Shabaneh agreed that the formula for National Finance Commission (NFC) award should take into account factors such as income disparity, demographic performance, human development, tax efforts, and forest cover.

The meeting was held at the CM House on Monday and was attended by Health and Population Minister Dr Azar Fazal, Secretary to the Chief Minister Raheem Shaikh, and Secretary for Population Hafizullah Abbasi. The UNFPA team included Dr Ashfaq Khan, Director General of NUST, head of UNFPA Sindh Muqaddar, and Program Analyst Renuka Swami.

In a significant step toward ensuring the equitable distribution of financial resources and promoting sustainable economic growth, the chief minister and UNFPA visiting team analysed the NFC Award.

Murad Shah said that for the first time multiple criteria have been adopted for the distribution of resources under the 7th NFC Award. He emphasised that since 2008, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has advocated for provinces to have full authority over sales tax collection to improve revenue generation. He said that provinces are closer to consumers, which makes them more efficient in tax collection.

Dr Ashfaque Khan, Director General of the NUST Institute of Policy Studies, presented a comprehensive overview that highlighted the historical evolution of the NFC, existing fiscal imbalances, and the need for a reformed approach to revenue sharing.

The National Finance Commission (NFC) is a constitutional body responsible for distributing tax revenue between federal and provincial governments. Under the Constitution, the NFC is formed every five years to devise an appropriate mechanism for financial allocation.

Pakistan’s revenue-sharing framework traces back to the Niemeyer Award (1935), which was later modified after the independence in 1947. The first formal NFC Award (1951), introduced by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, was known as the Raisman Award. Several subsequent awards were introduced, but early awards (1961, 1964, and 1970) were inconclusive. A significant shift occurred after 1971 when population became the primary factor for resource allocation, a trend that persisted until the 7th NFC Award, which introduced multiple criteria.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that unlike many countries where population plays a minimal role in financial distribution, Pakistan has historically based resource allocation primarily on population size. The 7th NFC Award (2009) was the first to adopt a multi-factor formula, reducing the population’s weight from 100 per cent to 82 per cent and incorporating factors like poverty levels, revenue generation, and inverse population density.

The presentation included a detailed census analysis, illustrating significant population growth trends and their implications for financial planning. Pakistan’s population increased from 33.7 million in 1951 to 241.5 million in 2023, highlighting the urgency for a balanced, growth-oriented NFC formula.

Dr Ashfaque Khan suggested that policymakers consider international best practices while addressing Pakistan’s unique challenges.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan’s nominal GDP stood at $375 billion, with a per capita income of $1,552. However, had Pakistan’s population been lower, the economic outlook would have been significantly different. Pakistan’s rapid population growth has had a direct impact on economic performance.

