New IHC building: Senate panel seeks report on lift accidents

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee for Housing and Works, on Monday, while taking notice, sought a detailed report on the lift accidents in new building of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and directed the authorities concerned to submit details of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and safety standards for all high-rise buildings in the next meeting.

Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held on Monday with Senator Nasir Butt in the chair to discuss development projects, safety standards for high-rise buildings, water scarcity in Islamabad and encroachments on government land in Murree.

The CDA officials briefed the standing committee that building codes now contain specific guidelines for the installation of lift systems. However, following the recent IHC lift accidents, safety procedures are being further tightened.

The committee has also taken up issues with regard to water shortage and for Islamabad’s residents.

A further briefing was provided on the current water situation in Islamabad.

Officials reported that 95 per cent of the water supply was allocated to urban areas, with only 10-15 per cent directed to rural regions.

Efforts were underway to increase water capacity by the monsoon season, and it was noted that 60 million gallons of water were currently being supplied to Islamabad.

Member Engineering Capital Development Authority (CDA), disclosed that a project to bring water from Ghazi Barotha canal has been prepared, at an estimated cost of Rs130 billion.

However, the CDA official informed the committee that important project has long been delayed due to paucity of required funds. The CDA has established contact with international donors, including World Bank (WB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to secure financial aid, Member CDA informed.

Furthermore, the committee members also raised serious concerns over long delays in the sewage water recycling project in Islamabad.

Senator Aslam Abro pointed out that billions-rupees development schemes such as interchanges are being undertaken but significant water projects had been ignored.

The committee also took up issue of encroachments on government land in Murree.

The Commissioner of Rawalpindi briefed the committee on the latest developments regarding Constantia Estate in Murree, reporting that despite efforts for cooperation, PWD officials had been unresponsive.

The deputy commissioner of Murree clarified that while the administration had sent reports and letters to PWD, their role was limited to facilitation, and illegal encroachments were creating law and order challenges. The commissioner of Rawalpindi also recommended securing possession of the remaining property, stressing that delays could result in losing control over this prime land in the coming months.

The committee was briefed on the strategy for addressing illegal constructions in sectors F-12 and G-12 and other lands developed for FGEHA housing schemes in Islamabad. The IG ICT reported that all requests received were processed promptly and provided with necessary assistance, including manpower.

In response to Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan’s inquiry about illegal land acquisition in these sectors, the committee, unanimously, recommended that a detailed report be presented within two weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025