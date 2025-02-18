First phase of country’s largest bio-methane plant inaugurated

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Monday, inaugurated the first phase of Pakistan’s largest bio-methane gas project in Gadap District, Karachi.

The project, developed by Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited, aims to produce biomethane gas from cow and buffalo dung, marking a major step towards clean and sustainable energy. Speaking at the inauguration, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar lauded the initiative, emphasizing its role in raising awareness among dairy industry stakeholders about the benefits of converting animal waste into useful energy.

He highlighted that this project would contribute to economic stability in the dairy sector while generating new employment opportunities. He also reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to supporting such environmentally friendly ventures, stating that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have instructed the promotion of modern technology investments to boost economic growth and job creation.

“The Sindh government is fully backing investors in green energy projects,” he said, adding that dairy farmers establishing biomethane plants can benefit from KIBOR-subsidized loans provided through the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF).

Waqas Mohsin, CEO of Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited, shared that the plant will produce 23,000 cubic meters of biomethane gas daily, with the potential to generate 4 to 5 megawatts of electricity. He further noted that the project will utilize 380 tons of bio waste per day, and the byproducts, such as heat and ash, will be used to manufacture bricks. Additionally, the water used in the plant will be recycled to ensure efficient resource utilization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025