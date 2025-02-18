WB team expresses satisfaction over Sindh’s projects

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and the provincial cabinet in Islamabad, the delegation felt happy to see that the funds given for the projects in Sindh are being used properly. Projects are being completed transparently and quickly in Sindh.

On reaching Sindh House, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah gave a warm welcome to the delegation along with provincial ministers. The delegation met the Chief Minister and the Provincial Cabinet. Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon, Energy Minister Sindh Nasir Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali, Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh, Livestock Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani and Chief Secretary Sindh and secretaries and senior officials of all ministries also participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister of Sindh told the delegation that two-thirds of the province was severely affected during the flood. After the flood, the government of Pakistan, Sindh and the World Bank worked together. The bank has immediately approved 1.6 billion dollars for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto gave immediate instructions to build houses for the victims, after which we built houses for the flood victims with a fast pace. We look forward to a stronger partnership with the World Bank.

The high-level delegation was briefed on the ongoing projects in Sindh with the support of the World Bank. Chairman Planning and Development Department Dr. Najam Ahmad Shah told the delegation that 13 projects are currently underway in Sindh with the support of the World Bank. Among them are Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project, Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project, Sindh Solar Energy Project, Karachi Mobility Project, Sindh Early Learning Enhancement Through Classroom Transformation, Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project, Sindh Barrages Improvement Project, Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Sector Transformation Project and National Health Support Program are included. Work on these projects is going on rapidly. 5 projects are also in the pipeline in Sindh with the support of World Bank.

The delegation was told that Sindh is the first province which has adopted Public Private Partnership method and this is going very successful. The delegation expressed satisfaction and happiness over the progress of the Sindh government on the projects and also assured of further cooperation in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025